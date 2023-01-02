Kanjhawla incident rarest of rare crime, extremely shameful: Delhi CM

(Representative image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called the incident of a woman's body being dragged for four kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter a "rarest of rare" crime and urged Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to take "exemplary action'' against the accused.

"It is a rarest of rare crime. I don't know where society is heading. I have learnt that the postmortem is underway, " he told reporters at a ceremony to flag off 50 electric buses.

Calling it an "extremely shameful" incident, he said, "I appeal that the accused, despite whatever influence they might hold, be given the strictest punishment." Later in the day, Kejriwal said he had spoken to Saxena about the incident.

"Spoke to Hon'ble LG on Kanjhawala incident. Requested him to take exemplary action against culprits, strictest sections of IPC (Indian Penal Code) should be slapped against them. No leniency should be showed even if they have high political connections. He assured that he will take strong action," Kejriwal tweeted.

In an earlier tweet Kejriwal had demanded justice for the 20-year-old woman.

"What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said in a tweet in Hindi.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman's death. The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car in which they were travelling on Sunday, police said.

A video purportedly showing the woman''s body without clothes and broken legs has surfaced on social media. PTI could not independently check the veracity of the video. The footage also led to claims that the victim was raped and killed, but police said it was an accident.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police in connection with the incident.

Police said the victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for post-mortem. They said the victim''s leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.