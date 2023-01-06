 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kanjhawala case: 6th person arrested, one surrenders; more CCTV footage emerges

PTI
Jan 06, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST

Ankush surrendered this evening at Sultanpuri police station while Ashutosh was nabbed from Budh Vihar area in northwest Delhi.

The car involved in the accident (File image: ANI)

One of the two suspects police were looking for shielding the accused in the Kanjhawala accident case was arrested on Friday while the other surrendered even as more CCTV footage emerged in which victim Anjali Singh and her friend Nidhi are seen with a man hours before the incident.

Police have already arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case. Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna and said they were involved in shielding the accused.

"In (the) Sultanpuri case, accused Ashutosh has been arrested who had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on," Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

Police also denied reports that Nidhi, who was riding pillion on Anjali's scooter at the time of the accident, was arrested and said she was only called to join the investigation.

Nidhi was traced by the police after they examined CCTV footage. She recorded her statement with the police on Tuesday.