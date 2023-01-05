 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kanjhawala accident: Several discrepancies in police probe, will urge Centre to transfer case to CBI, says DCW chief

PTI
Jan 05, 2023 / 09:14 PM IST

The DCW had summoned the Delhi Police in connection with the accident in which Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres.

The car involved in the accident (File image: ANI)

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday said she will send a suggestion to the Centre to transfer the Kanjhawla accident case to CBI, saying there several discrepancies in the police investigation so far.

Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.

Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. Anjali was accompanied by her "friend" Nidhi, who claimed to be riding pillion at the time of the incident.

However, Anjali's family has claimed that they had never seen or heard of Nidhi.

"Today, Delhi Police personnel appeared before the panel and we found several question marks in the investigation. The police have not even seized Nidhi's phone till now which could have important evidence.