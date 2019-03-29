App
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kanhaiya Kumar booked for breach of model code of conduct

The case was lodged at Mansur Chak police station of the district under relevant sections of the Representation of People Act, SHO Arvind Kumar said.

Former JNU students union president Kanhaiya Kumar, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls here as a CPI candidate, was on Friday booked for violation of Model Code of Conduct.

He said as per the FIR, based on the complaint of Mansur Chak Block Development Officer-cum-flying squad magistrate Shatrughan Rajak, Kanhaiya had addressed a public meeting in a village on Thursday without obtaining prior permission for the same from the authorities.

The former student leader, who is making his electoral debut from Begusarai, is engaged in a triangular contest wherein Union minister Giriraj Singh is in the fray as a BJP candidate while the RJD has fielded Tanveer Hasan its candidate in the last general elections who had finished the runner-up. Polling will be held in Begusarai in the fourth phase of elections on April 29 while the filing of nominations will begin on April 02..
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 07:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Kanhaiya Kumar #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

