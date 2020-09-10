Kangana Ranaut's mother condemns Maharashtra govt, thanks Amit Shah for Y-plus category security

Actor Kangana Ranaut's mother Asha Ranaut on September 10 backed her daughter and thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for providing the junior Ranaut with Y-plus category security.

She also said what the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government did was "condemnable".

"What Maharashtra govt did is condemnable. I condemn that in harshest of words. I'm happy that entire India is standing with my daughter and people's blessings are with her. I'm proud of her, she always stood by truth and will continue doing that," the senior Ranaut said.

"I thank Amit Shah for providing her security, had she not been given security, nobody knows what would have happened to her," Asha Ranaut said, according to news agency ANI.

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on September 9, demolished "illegal alterations" at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's Bandra bungalow.

The political slugfest caused by Ranaut's comments on Mumbai -- in which she compared the financial capital of India to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) -- took a legal turn on September 9 after the Mumbai High Court putting a stay on the demolition process and asking BMC to file a reply on Ranaut’s petition.

Earlier that day, the Queen actor had approached the High Court challenging the notice issued by the BMC for 'illegal construction’ at her bungalow, and sought a stay on the demolition process.