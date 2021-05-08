Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID-19, terms it 'small time flu'

Kangana Ranaut further urged people not to be scared of COVID-19 as if they will be scared, it will scare more. (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said that she tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined herself. In an Instagram post on May 8, the Queen actress termed COVID -19 “nothing but the small-time flu”, which is now “psyching few people”.

“I was feeling tired and weak with a slight burning sensation in my eyes for the past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am COVID positive,” Ranaut wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Her reports came on May 8, she said, and added that now that she knows that she is COVID-19 positive, she will “demolish” it.

“I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it,” said the 34-year-old actress.

She further urged people not to be scared of COVID-19 as if they will be scared, it will scare more.

“People please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this COVID -19 it is nothing but a small-time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people”.

Ranaut’s Twitter account has recently suspended permanently for repeatedly violating the platform's rules.

Ranaut, known for her often inflammatory tweets, posted several messages following the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress' win over the BJP in West Bengal and incidents of post-poll violence. Calling for President's Rule in the state, she also blamed Banerjee for the violence and called her unpublishable names.