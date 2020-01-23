Kangana Ranaut slams lawyer Indira Jaising over stand on Nirbhaya case, says 'such women give birth to monsters'

Responding to senior lawyer Indira Jaising's remark that Nirbhaya's mother should "follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini (convicted for the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi)", actor Kangana Ranaut said that Jaising should be "kept in jail" and that women like her "give birth to monsters".

In a tweet, Jaising had said that while she "fully" identifies with Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, "I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her".

"We are with you but against death penalty," Jaising said even as a Delhi court issued fresh death warrants for the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case.

Responding to the comment, Ranaut said that the death row convicts should be hanged publicly.



#WATCH Kangana Ranaut on senior lawyer Indira Jaising's statement,'Nirbhaya's mother should forgive the convicts': That lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days...Women like them give birth to these kind of monsters and murderers. (22.1) pic.twitter.com/MtNcAca1QG

— ANI (@ANI) 23 January 2020

"A person who has committed such a gruesome crime should not be considered a minor. He should be hanged publicly to set an example. Nirbhaya's parents are fighting this battle for a long time. Killing the convict quietly will be of no use as you won't be able to set an example," Ranaut said.

On being asked by a reporter for her comments on Jaising's stance, Ranaut said, "Uss lady ko un ladko ke saath chaar din jail mein rakho. Unko rakhna chahiye. Usko zaroorat hai. Kaisi auratein hoti hai, jinko badi daya aati hai? (She should be kept in jail along with the convicts for four days. She needs it. How can these women pity the convicts?)"

She retorted saying, "such women" give birth to "monsters".