you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kangana Ranaut slams lawyer Indira Jaising over stand on Nirbhaya case, says 'such women give birth to monsters'

"She should be kept in jail along with the convicts for four days. She needs it. How can these women pity the convicts?" Ranaut said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Kangana Ranaut (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)
Kangana Ranaut (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)

Responding to senior lawyer Indira Jaising's remark that Nirbhaya's mother should "follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini (convicted for the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi)", actor Kangana Ranaut said that Jaising should be "kept in jail" and that women like her "give birth to monsters".

In a tweet, Jaising had said that while she "fully" identifies with Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, "I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her".

"We are with you but against death penalty," Jaising said even as a Delhi court issued fresh death warrants for the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case.

Responding to the comment, Ranaut said that the death row convicts should be hanged publicly.

"A person who has committed such a gruesome crime should not be considered a minor. He should be hanged publicly to set an example. Nirbhaya's parents are fighting this battle for a long time. Killing the convict quietly will be of no use as you won't be able to set an example," Ranaut said.

On being asked by a reporter for her comments on Jaising's stance, Ranaut said, "Uss lady ko un ladko ke saath chaar din jail mein rakho. Unko rakhna chahiye. Usko zaroorat hai. Kaisi auratein hoti hai, jinko badi daya aati hai? (She should be kept in jail along with the convicts for four days. She needs it. How can these women pity the convicts?)"

She retorted saying, "such women" give birth to "monsters".

The four convicts who are currently lodged in Tihar jail have been sentenced to death and are scheduled to be hanged on February 1 at 6 am.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 03:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kangana Ranaut #Nirbhaya Case

