Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 06:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kangana Ranaut says her Mumbai office is Ram Mandir, compares BMC to Babur

The 33-year-old Bollywood actor has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her for picking a fight with the Shiv Sena.

Moneycontrol News

Amid the ongoing face-off between Kangana Ranaut and the Maharashtra government that started over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe, the Bollywood actor, on September 9, compared Mumbai civic body to Mughal emperor Babur.

The actor who has locked horns with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ruled by the Shiv Sena party also compared her office in the posh Pali Hill area that was being demolished by BMC to the Ram Mandir.

Attacking BMC, she had tweeted: “This is not a building for me but Ram temple itself. Today Babur has come here to demolish it. History will repeat itself and the Ram temple will be razed again, but remember Babur, this temple will be built again. Jai Shri Ram.”

However, in a big win for the Queen actress, the Bombay High Court put a stay on the demolition process on September 9 and even questioned BMC how it could enter the property in the absence of the owner.

The 33-year-old actor has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her for picking a fight with the Shiv Sena. The debacle had started with Kangana comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Sena leader Sanjay Raut asking her not to return to Mumbai.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 06:56 pm

tags #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Kangana Ranaut #Shiv Sena

