172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|kangana-ranaut-says-building-she-lives-in-belongs-to-sharad-pawar-5824961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kangana Ranaut says building she lives in belongs to Sharad Pawar

Asked by media persons about the actress’s claim, Pawar dismissed the same.

PTI
File image
File image

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said the building she lives in here belongs to Sharad Pawar with some reports suggesting she was referring to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief.

Pawar, however, on September 10 refuted the claim, saying there is no substance in what the actress said.

Ranaut is at the centre of a controversy for likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticising the city police, and had engaged in a war of words with NCPs ally ShivSena on the issue.

Close

This was not just to me but to entire building and this is not my flat issue but a building issue which builder needs to deal with and this building belongs to Sharad Pawar we bought the flat from his partner so he is answerable for this not me…" Ranaut tweeted on September 9, while replying to a post.

The tweet she replied to claimed a notice was issued to her flat in the building, 'DB Breeze', in 2018 and not for her bungalow in Pali Hill, "illegal" parts of which were razed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Seotember 9.

Asked by media persons about the actress’s claim, Pawar dismissed the same.

"It is my wish somebody names a building after me," Pawar said sarcastically.

"…Now it is a question whom we should expect to speak responsibly. But there is no substance in it (the claim made by the actress)," Pawar added.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 10:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kangana Ranaut #Maharashtra #Sharad Pawar

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.