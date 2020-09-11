Kangana Ranaut says building she lives in belongs to Sharad Pawar

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said the building she lives in here belongs to Sharad Pawar with some reports suggesting she was referring to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief.

Pawar, however, on September 10 refuted the claim, saying there is no substance in what the actress said.

Ranaut is at the centre of a controversy for likening Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticising the city police, and had engaged in a war of words with NCPs ally ShivSena on the issue.

This was not just to me but to entire building and this is not my flat issue but a building issue which builder needs to deal with and this building belongs to Sharad Pawar we bought the flat from his partner so he is answerable for this not me…" Ranaut tweeted on September 9, while replying to a post.

The tweet she replied to claimed a notice was issued to her flat in the building, 'DB Breeze', in 2018 and not for her bungalow in Pali Hill, "illegal" parts of which were razed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Seotember 9.

Asked by media persons about the actress’s claim, Pawar dismissed the same.

"It is my wish somebody names a building after me," Pawar said sarcastically.

"…Now it is a question whom we should expect to speak responsibly. But there is no substance in it (the claim made by the actress)," Pawar added.