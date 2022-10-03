Kangana Ranaut rules out foray in politics: Don't have capacity to start new career

Actor Kangana Ranaut said she has a keen interest in politics but has no plans to enter it professionally. Ranaut visited the National Gallery of Modern Art where over 1,200 items gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi are on display as part of an e-auction that began on September 17.

The actor, who has placed bids for the model of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, told reporters that she remains focused on her film career.

"I don't have any plans to enter politics as I'm busy with the shooting of my films. I do have an interest in politics but as an artist only. And I'm a successful artist as I started my career at the age of 16. I have reached the present stage after a lot of struggle," Ranaut said.

The 35-year-old actor said her politics will reflect in her work. "I don't have the capacity to start over in a new career but I will always make good films keeping in mind my interest in politics," Ranaut said.

The actor said she is a patriotic and will always promote those who are doing "good work for the country." "I'm a patriotic... I'm so busy with my work and I will always support those people who are doing good for the country, irrespective of the party they belong to," she added.

Ranaut also talked about her upcoming directorial, "Emergency", in which she also essays the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The film is billed as the story of a watershed moment in the political history of India.

The actor acknowledged that the movie's subject is controversial in nature and it was only because of creative freedom fostered by the "current government" that she could tackle the subject.

"It is a controversial topic and I think nobody till date had the liberty to openly tell this story. It is possible now because the current government provides a certain protection and platform to actors... Like Vivek Agnihotri ji made a film, so he was given security," Ranaut said. Such creative freedom was earlier missing from this country, she added.

"What could have been the reason that this story was not explored cinematically. Such a giant personality, Mrs Indira Gandhi, who served as the prime minister thrice and such was this scandal, the Emergency.

"This was an important phase of the country's history but no one had the guts to make a film on this. So I think it is a very good time for creative artists," the actor said.

"Emergency" will also feature veteran actor Anupam Kher in the role of revolutionary leader J P Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and Mahima Chaudhry as author-cultural activist Pupul Jayakar.