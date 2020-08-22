Kangana Ranaut not doing anything for Sushant Singh, only doing her own: Rajput's lawyer

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who represents the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has said that Kangana Ranaut is not fighting the particular case but is only highlighting general problems in the film industry.

"Kangana is not Sushant's friend. She is basically highlighting the general discrimination in media," Singh told news agency IANS.

Ranaut has been raising nepotism and other issues in the film industry, especially after the demise of Rajput in June.

"The issue that she is raising is correct, but she is not Sushant Singh Rajput's representative and neither is she carrying on his case. She is bringing out a general problem in the industry. Sushant may also have been a victim (of nepotism), but she is not representating him. Woh Sushant ka nahi kar rahi kuch bhi (she is not doing anything for Sushant). She is only doing her own," Vikas Singh said.