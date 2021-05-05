Kangana Ranaut joins Koo app: Voice your opinions with pride, says Koo co-founder

Founded in March 2020 by Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, Koo can be used to express views and opinions on various topics much like Twitter.

A day after Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended over repeated violations of guidelines, the actor has joined the homegrown microblogging platform ‘Koo’.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account permanently suspended, actress says 'Twitter only proved my point'

Borrowing words from Kangana Ranaut’s social media post stating that the homegrown social media platform that is much like Twitter is her home and everything else is rented, Koo co-founder Mayank Bidwatka welcomed her "home".

Bidwatka said in a statement posted on Koo: “Kangana Jee, this is your home, you can voice your opinions to everyone here with pride.”

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter suspension: Here are some controversial tweets posted by the actress

In February 2021, after Twitter had suspended her account temporarily over controversial tweets on the farmers’ protest, Kangana had warned she would quit Twitter and join Koo. “Your time is up @Twitter time to shift to #kooapp will inform everyone soon about my account details there. Absolutely thrilled to experience homegrown #kooapp,” she had tweeted.

What is Koo, how to download it, and why Indian ministers are moving to the Twitter alternative