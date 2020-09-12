Kangana Ranaut flight incident: Two-week suspension of scheduled route if no-photography rules violated, warns DGCA

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on September 12 rapped airlines for failing to ensure compliance of no-photography rules in airport premises and onboard the flight. DGCA has also said if a scheduled flight is found violating such protocols, it will be suspended for a period of two weeks. Taking photographs at a government-operated airport or from an aircraft in flight, unless granted permission in writing by authorities, is prohibited under the Aircraft Rules 1937.

"In spite of these regulations, it has been noted that at times, the airlines have failed to follow these stipulations primarily because of lack of diligence on their part," the DGCA said, adding that such deviations compromise in maintaining the highest standards of safety and therefore, is not to be allowed.

The order comes after norms were allegedly violated on a Chandigarh-Mumbai flight on which Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and members of the media were on board on September 9.

The DCGA has further said that from now on if any such violation occurs on a scheduled passenger flight, the schedule of the flight for that particular route will be suspended for two weeks, effective from next day.

The schedule will be restored only after the airline has taken all necessary punitive action for those responsible for the violation, the DGCA.

DGCA on September 11 sought a report from IndiGo after it emerged that protocols may have been violated in one of its flights that flew actress Ranaut on September 9.

The flight, which flew from Chandigarh to Mumbai, had seen a commotion with several members of TV channels following the actress for comments.

Ranaut had flown just after reports came in that the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished "illegal alterations" at her Bandra bungalow.

The airline confirmed that it had received directives from the regulator. "We are in receipt of certain directions from DGCA in relation to flight 6E 264. We will follow the prescribed guidelines," it said in a statement to Moneycontrol.

"We would like to reiterate that our cabin crew, as well as the captain followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, follow social distancing and maintain overall safety. IndiGo also followed the requisite protocol of documenting this matter in its post-flight report," the airline added.

According to the Rule 13 of the Aircraft Rules 1937, "No person shall take, or cause or permit to be taken, at a Government aerodrome or from an aircraft in flight, any photograph except in accordance with and subject to the terms and conditions of permission in writing granted by the Director-General, a Joint Director General, a Deputy Director-General or the Director of Regulations and Information of the Civil Aviation Department."