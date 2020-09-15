Kangana Ranaut attacks Jaya Bachchan after ‘defame Bollywood' remark, asks what if Shweta, Abhishek were victims?

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been making headlines for her controversial remarks against the film industry and for locking horns with the Shiv Sena, attacked veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on September 15.

Responding to the Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan’s recent remarks targeting her for defaming Bollywood during day two of the Monsoon Session, Kangana asked if her stance would remain the same had her children Abhishek and Shweta been targeted.

Jaya had condemned Kangana’s comments comparing the Mumbai film industry to a “gutter”, to which the Manikarnika actor said: “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place, it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager. Would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also.”

Jaya had on September 15 alleged that Kangana is conspiring to defame the film industry. She had said: “People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language.”

Jaya had also condemned Ravi Kishan’s remarks against Bollywood and said: “Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame.”