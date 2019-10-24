Kandivali East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kandivali East Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kandivali East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Kandivali East constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Kandivali East is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 53.85% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 45.9% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Atul Bhatkhalkar won this seat by a margin of 41188 votes, which was 27.99% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 147171 votes.Thakur Ramesh Singh won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 11306 votes. INC polled 116830 votes, 42.92% of the total votes polled.
