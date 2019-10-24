Kandivali East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kandivali East Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kandivali East is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Kandivali East Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 53.85% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 45.9% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Atul Bhatkhalkar won this seat by a margin of 41188 votes, which was 27.99% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 147171 votes.