App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 28, 2018 10:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kanchi Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi passes away

The 82-year old seer was rushed to a private hospital in this town after he complained of uneasiness, they said without divulging further information.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior pontiff of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt, Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, passed away here today following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said.

The 82-year old seer was rushed to a private hospital in this town after he complained of uneasiness, they said without divulging further information.

Jayendra Saraswathi, pontiff of one of the oldest Mutts in the country, had been heading it for a very long time.

He had succeeded Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Swamigal as the head of the Shaivaite mutt.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC