Kamthi Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kamthi Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kamthi is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 62.25% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 58.84% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chandrashekhar Krushnrao Bawankule won this seat by a margin of 40002 votes, which was 17.02% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 235038 votes.