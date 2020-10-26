172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|kamal-nath-violated-poll-advisory-election-commission-6018531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kamal Nath violated poll advisory: Election Commission

Addressing a poll meeting last week in Gwalior's Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath had said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike his opponent who was an "item".

PTI

The Election Commission on October 26 said former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath had violated its advisory related to campaigning by using the word "item" against a woman BJP candidate and advised the Congress leader not to use such terms in public during the period of the Model Code of Conduct. The poll panel had issued a notice to Kamal Nath after he had used the jibe against BJP candidate Imarti Deviat a poll rally a few days ago, drawing an angry reaction from the ruling party.

Addressing a poll meeting last week in Gwalior's Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath had said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike his opponent who was an "item".

Bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats will be held on November 3.

Close

Following a complaint by the state BJP and reference by the National Commission for Women, the EC had served the notice to Kamal Nath.

The Commission on Monday issued orders against the Congress leader.

" ... the Commission, hereby advisesKamal Nath, ex-chief minister Madhya Pradesh that while making public utterances he should not use any such word or statement during the period of Model Code of Conduct," the order said.

It said Kamal Nathused the word "item" for a lady and that "this constitutes violation" of advisory issued by the Commission relating to the model code.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 10:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Election Commission of India #India #Kamal Nath #Madhya Pradesh

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.