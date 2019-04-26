Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot busy promoting sons, have no time for people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party's Chief Ministers in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, saying they are busy promoting their families at the cost of people.

Addressing an election rally here, he said these Congress leaders are not concerned about the children of common citizens of the country.

Targeting Gandhi, Modi once again described him as a 'naamdar' (dynast).

"There is a naamdar (Gandhi) in Delhi and in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh the Congress Chief Ministers are busy in making careers of their sons.

"When you ask in Rajasthan where is the chief minister and you get to know that he is in Jodhpur to ensure victory for his son.

"In Madhya Pradesh also when you ask where is the CM and you come to know that he is busy handling his son (campaign) in Chhindwara," the prime minister said.

He said these Congress Chief Ministers are not at all concerned about the sons of common citizens.

"When they are busy handling their sons, how can they have any concern for your sons? They are worried about their sons and have no concern for crores of sons of the country," Modi said, criticising the Congress for promoting select families in politics.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav, is contesting from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat, while his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Kamal Nath's son, Nakul, is in the fray from the Chhindwara parliamentary constituency.

Voting in Chhindwara will take place on April 29.

The rally here was organised in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Jabalpur Rakesh Singh, who is the sitting MP from the seat.

Madhya Pradesh, which has 29 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in four phases starting from April 29.