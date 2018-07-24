Kalyani University could be sued due to employment goof-up

A man who was appointed as an assistant professor by Kalyani University on July 16 received a termination letter after two days explaining that his employment was an 'inadvertent mistake'.

Sudipto Mandal, who had studied at the same university and passed out in 2011, was hired as an assistant microbiology professor and was even welcomed on his joining date with a computer, office, syllabus copy and an informal induction.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Mandal was working on a post-doctoral research project at the Hebrew University's microbiology department in Jerusalem since November 2017. He had to leave it halfway because of the Kalyani University job offer. He said that he will drag his alma mater to court on charges of defamation, conspiracy and cheating.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Sankar Kumar Ghosh, has accepted that a mistake was made on the university's part. Unfortunately for Mandal, the university had selected another candidate with the same surname. This slip-up was not noticed until Mandal had reported for work.

“I was engaged in post-doctoral research at the microbiology department of Hebrew University in Jerusalem since November 2017. I resigned on July 12 so that I could join KU. I am going to drag KU authorities to court on charges of defamation, conspiracy and cheating,” Mandal told the paper.