Kalyan West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kalyan West Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kalyan West is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 44.96% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 44.95% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Narendra Baburao Pawar won this seat by a margin of 2219 votes, which was 1.24% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 178472 votes.Bhoir Prakash Sukhdeo won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 5549 votes. MNS polled 144961 votes, 28.36% of the total votes polled.
