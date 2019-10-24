Kalyan West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kalyan West Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kalyan West is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 44.96% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 44.95% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Narendra Baburao Pawar won this seat by a margin of 2219 votes, which was 1.24% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 178472 votes.