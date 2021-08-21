Kalyan Singh passes away: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari among other dignitaries condole former UP CM's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former UP CM Kalyan Singh. Image via Twitter.

Leaders across top political parties paid tributes to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, who died at the age of 89 on August 21.

Singh passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi-organ failure.



I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ANOU2AJIpS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the death of the BJP leader. “I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he said in a series of tweets.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also expressed grief and said: Pained by the demise of former Chief Minister of UP, Shri Kalyan Singh. He also served as the Governor of Rajasthan & Himachal Pradesh. He was a nationalist and an exemplary leader who was deeply committed to serving people. My thoughts are with his bereaved family and followers.

Kalyan Singh was a stalwart of Indian politics, who left an indelible mark on the country & society with his personality & work... In his demise, I have lost my elder brother & companion. The void created by his death is almost impossible to fill, tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also tweeted to condole Singh's death.

"Extremely saddened to hear the news of the passing away of our senior leader respected Kalyan Singh ji. Kalyan Singh ji has been the most important contribution in making Jan Sangh and BJP in Uttar Pradesh," he tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: “Today the nation has lost one of its Anmol Lal in the form of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Kalyan Singh ji. You will be remembered for your noble deeds of service to the nation and Shri Ram. May Lord Shri Ram place in his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this loss."

Condoling Singh's death, BSP Chief and former UP chief minister Mayawati tweeted: Very sad to hear about the demise of BJP's stalwart leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Kalyan Singh. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters etc. May nature give them all the strength to bear this sorrow.

Singh was admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

He was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished 28 years ago.

In the years that followed, Singh went on to be known as one of the pioneer Hindutva leaders, along with the likes of veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.