MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Option Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Kalyan Singh passes away: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari among other dignitaries condole former UP CM's demise

Singh passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi-organ failure.

Moneycontrol News
August 21, 2021 / 11:01 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former UP CM Kalyan Singh. Image via Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former UP CM Kalyan Singh. Image via Twitter.


Leaders across top political parties paid tributes to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, who died at the age of 89 on August 21.

Singh passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi-organ failure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the death of the BJP leader. “I am saddened beyond words. Kalyan Singh Ji…statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human. He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he said in a series of tweets.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also expressed grief and said: Pained by the demise of former Chief Minister of UP, Shri Kalyan Singh. He also served as the Governor of Rajasthan & Himachal Pradesh. He was a nationalist and an exemplary leader who was deeply committed to serving people. My thoughts are with his bereaved family and followers.

Kalyan Singh was a stalwart of Indian politics, who left an indelible mark on the country & society with his personality & work... In his demise, I have lost my elder brother & companion. The void created by his death is almost impossible to fill, tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also tweeted to condole Singh's death.

"Extremely saddened to hear the news of the passing away of our senior leader respected Kalyan Singh ji. Kalyan Singh ji has been the most important contribution in making Jan Sangh and BJP in Uttar Pradesh," he tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: “Today the nation has lost one of its Anmol Lal in the form of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Kalyan Singh ji. You will be remembered for your noble deeds of service to the nation and Shri Ram. May Lord Shri Ram place in his feet and give strength to the family members to bear this loss."

Condoling Singh's death, BSP Chief and former UP chief minister Mayawati tweeted: Very sad to hear about the demise of BJP's stalwart leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Kalyan Singh. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters etc. May nature give them all the strength to bear this sorrow.

Singh was admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

He was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished 28 years ago.

In the years that followed, Singh went on to be known as one of the pioneer Hindutva leaders, along with the likes of veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Kalyan Singh #PM Modi #Twitter
first published: Aug 21, 2021 11:01 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.