Kalyan Rural Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kalyan Rural Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kalyan Rural is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 47.96% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 47.17% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhoir Subhash Ganu won this seat by a margin of 44212 votes, which was 26.39% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 167507 votes.