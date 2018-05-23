Kalyan, Kurla, and Thane feature in list of dirtiest railway stations in country

Three most busy stations of Mumbai’s suburban railways, Kalyan, Kurla, and Thane are among the ten dirtiest stations in the country. Kanpur Central station tops this list, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Indian Railways conducted a survey between May 11 and May 17, assessing railway stations of the country, according to which, Mumbai is the only city with three stations in the list—Kalyan at 3, Kurla's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) at 5 and Thane at 8.

About 58.74 percent of the respondents to the survey said Kalyan station, where 2.15 lakh passengers travel daily, has substandard cleanliness. LTT and Thane got 55.89 percent and 55.72 percent votes, respectively.

Passenger feedback is taken via Indian Railways' Interactive Voice Response System. Contacted on their phone numbers shared during ticket booking, the passengers are asked for feedback under six criteria: cleanliness of stations and trains, catering, air-conditioning, food, punctuality, and bedrolls.

A senior railway officer told Mirror over 60 calls are made every day for every train. “Efforts are made to make approximately one lakh calls per day to passengers. The feedback will help improve passenger amenities and also help fix accountability of service providers.”

All three stations fall under the Central Railway of Mumbai. An officer from the department said steps are being taken for the betterment of the stations. “At LTT, the contract for mechanised cleaning was awarded last month. At Kalyan and Thane, the contract process is going on. Very soon, it will be placed,” he said.

Shortage of water is the prime reason why the list includes LTT, used by 50,000 passengers every day, according to the official.

Other stations in the top 10 were Patna, Varanasi, Allahabad, Old Delhi, Lucknow, and Chandigarh.