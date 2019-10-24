Kalyan East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kalyan East Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kalyan East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Kalyan East constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Kalyan East is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Thane district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 45.23% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 45.94% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad won this seat by a margin of 745 votes, which was 0.53% of the total votes polled. IND polled a total of 141417 votes.Ganpat Kalu Gaikwad won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 24486 votes. IND polled 123452 votes, 49.08% of the total votes polled.
