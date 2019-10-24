Kalwan Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kalwan Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kalwan is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 72.38% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 69.91% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gavit Jiva Pandu won this seat by a margin of 4786 votes, which was 2.74% of the total votes polled. CPM polled a total of 174890 votes.