Kalwan Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kalwan Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kalwan is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Nashik district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 72.38% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 69.91% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gavit Jiva Pandu won this seat by a margin of 4786 votes, which was 2.74% of the total votes polled. CPM polled a total of 174890 votes.Arjun Tulshiram(A T ) Pawar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the CPM candidate by a margin of 16253 votes. NCP polled 147061 votes, 50.58% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
