Kalpataru board approves proposal to raise Rs 100 crore via NCDs

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) said Tuesday its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 100 crore through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

"The Executive Committee of Board of Directors has approved issuance of Zero Coupon Listed Rated Unsecured Redeemable Taxable NCDs of Rs 100 crore on private placement basis," a BSE filing said.

As many as 1,000 NCDs of Rs 10 lakh each would be issued, it said.

These will be listed at Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE. The deemed date of allotment would be September 12, 2018.