Kalina Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kalina Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kalina is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai Suburban district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 50.15% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 45.51% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sanjay Govind Potnis won this seat by a margin of 1297 votes, which was 1.02% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 126873 votes.Krupashankar Singh won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the MNS candidate by a margin of 12921 votes. INC polled 117228 votes, 43.68% of the total votes polled.
