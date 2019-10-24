Kalayat Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kalayat Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kalayat Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Kalayat constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Kalayat is an Assembly constituency in Kaithal district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Kalayat Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 82.51% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 79.04% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Bhai Jai Parkash (JP) won this seat by a margin of 8390 votes, which was 5.49% of the total votes polled. IND polled a total of 152827 votes.Rampal Majra won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 9400 votes. INLD polled 128814 votes, 43.17% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .