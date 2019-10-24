Kalayat Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kalayat Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kalayat is an Assembly constituency in Kaithal district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 82.51% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 79.04% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Bhai Jai Parkash (JP) won this seat by a margin of 8390 votes, which was 5.49% of the total votes polled. IND polled a total of 152827 votes.