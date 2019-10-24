Kalanwali Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kalanwali Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kalanwali is an Assembly constituency in Sirsa district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 83.76% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 83.5% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Balkaur Singh won this seat by a margin of 12965 votes, which was 9.65% of the total votes polled. SAD polled a total of 134290 votes.