Kalanaur Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kalanaur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kalanaur is an Assembly constituency in Rohtak district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 71.86% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 62.14% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Shakuntla Khatak won this seat by a margin of 3972 votes, which was 3.12% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 127299 votes.