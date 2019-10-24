Kalamnuri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kalamnuri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kalamnuri is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Hingoli district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Kalamnuri Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 68.54% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 68.06% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Tarfe Santosh Kautika won this seat by a margin of 10536 votes, which was 5.43% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 194132 votes.