Kalamnuri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kalamnuri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kalamnuri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Kalamnuri constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Kalamnuri is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Hingoli district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Kalamnuri Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 68.54% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 68.06% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Tarfe Santosh Kautika won this seat by a margin of 10536 votes, which was 5.43% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 194132 votes.Satav Rajiv Shankarrao won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 8227 votes. INC polled 167592 votes, 40.46% of the total votes polled.
