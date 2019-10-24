Kaithal Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kaithal Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kaithal is an Assembly constituency in region of Haryana under Kaithal district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 83.71% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 77.45% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Randeep Singh Surjewala won this seat by a margin of 23675 votes, which was 15.6% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 151716 votes.

Randeep Singh Surjewala won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 22502 votes. INC polled 116757 votes, 51.29% of the total votes polled.