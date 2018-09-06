App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 09:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kailash Yatra begins tomorow with first ever chopper service for pilgrims

The helicopters will operate from a helipad at Bhaderwah degree college to Rishi Dul, the final base camp for pilgrims. The service will be available only for three days from September 6 to 9, they added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The annual Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to the sacred lake shrine at 13,000 feet will begin tomorrow from Doda hills with a first ever chopper service too ready to fly pilgrims, officials said Wednesday.

They said the chopper service is being introduced for pilgrims from this year to fly them from Bhaderwah to the pilgrimage base camp at Rishi Dul near Kailash Mansarovar shrine in eight minutes for Rs 2,950.

The district administration officials said the Charri for the Yatra will be taken from Vasuki Nag temple at Bhaderwah to Kailash Kund at an altitude of 13000 feet.

The pilgrims will come to the main temple at Kailash Kund from Udhampur and Kathua on foot via different routes which converge at Rishi Dul at Kailash, they said.

Doda district administration will introduce chopper service this year for the first time on trial basis, they added.

The helicopters will operate from a helipad at Bhaderwah degree college to Rishi Dul, the final base camp for pilgrims. The service will be available only for three days from September 6 to 9, they added.

The one-way fare for 8-minute chopper flight to the shrine will be Rs 2,950 per passenger. The helicopter will have a one way flying time of 8 minutes.

It is expected that the helicopter service will give a major boost to the pilgrimage tourism in the region, they said.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 09:45 am

tags #India #Kailash Mansarovar yatra

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.