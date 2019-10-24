Kaij Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kaij Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kaij Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Kaij constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Kaij is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Beed district. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Kaij Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 66.48% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 64.5% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Thombre Sangeeta Vijayprakash won this seat by a margin of 42721 votes, which was 19.85% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 215165 votes.
Dr Sou Vimaltai Nandkishor Mundada won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 44264 votes. NCP polled 191405 votes, 57.71% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:37 am