Kagal Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kagal Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kagal is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Kolhapur district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Kagal Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 82.34% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 81.26% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mushrif Hasan Miyalal won this seat by a margin of 5934 votes, which was 2.36% of the total votes polled. NCP polled a total of 251622 votes.