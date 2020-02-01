App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 10:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kafeel Khan remanded in judicial custody, transferred to Mathura jail

Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Anil Samania said Khan was brought here late Friday evening and was produced before the remand magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@drkafeelkhan
Image: Twitter/@drkafeelkhan

Child specialist Kafeel Khan who was accused of making an inflammatory speech at AMU was remanded to judicial custody and later transferred to Mathura jail, officials said on Saturday.

Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Anil Samania said Khan was brought here late Friday evening and was produced before the remand magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody.

He was sent to the Aligarh jail, but within an hour, he was transferred to Mathura jail, the official said.

He was accused of making an inflammatory speech at the university during anti-CAA protests on December 14.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 10:36 am

tags #Currrent Affairs #India #Kafeel Khan

