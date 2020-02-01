Kafeel Khan remanded in judicial custody, transferred to Mathura jail

Child specialist Kafeel Khan who was accused of making an inflammatory speech at AMU was remanded to judicial custody and later transferred to Mathura jail, officials said on Saturday.

Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Anil Samania said Khan was brought here late Friday evening and was produced before the remand magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody.

He was sent to the Aligarh jail, but within an hour, he was transferred to Mathura jail, the official said.