App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

K Chandrasekhar Rao would join hands with BJP in coming Lok Sabha polls: RC Khuntia

Khuntia questioned KCR, as Rao is popularly known as, over the early dissolution of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

AICC Telangana Incharge R C Khuntia on October 7 alleged that caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would join hands with the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls next year and has entered into a tie-up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a Padyatra in Musheerabad Assembly segment, Khuntia questioned KCR, as Rao is popularly known as, over the early dissolution of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

Assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year. However, the assembly was dissolved earlier last month as per a recommendation of the state cabinet, which necessitated elections ahead of the schedule.

He further hit out at Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief for "not fulfilling" his promise of providing 12 percent reservation in jobs and education to Muslims and enhancement of quota for Scheduled Tribes.

The AICC general secretary in charge of Telangana affairs, Khuntia also claimed that the graph of Modi and NDA government was going down while that of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was on the rise. A separate Telangana State was created due to the efforts of the then UPA government and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Khuntia added.

The Election Commission on October 6 announced the dates for the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram Assembly polls. Polling in Rajasthan and Telangana will be held on December 7.
First Published on Oct 7, 2018 07:15 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.