Jyotiraditya was one person who could walk into my house anytime: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 11 said Jyotiraditya Scindia was one person who could walk into his house anytime, dismissing suggestions that the party's top leadership was not giving him a hearing. "He was one guy in the Congress who could walk into my house anytime, as he was in with me in college," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.
He later retweeted a photo of his with Scindia and Kamal Nath after the Madhya Pradesh assembly victory, with a caption of Leo Tolstoy's quote "The two most powerful warriors are patience and time".
Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "destabilising" the elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.
