Jyotiraditya Scindia's Facebook account hacked hours after taking oath; old video slamming BJP govt uploaded

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Barely hours after being sworn in as a Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, the Facebook page of Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was hacked briefly before being restored.

The hacker allegedly posted a video of Scindia attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Modi government's policies while hailing the Congress party. The old video was from the time when Scindia was a Congress leader.

The former Congress leader joined the BJP in 2020. The Cabinet overhaul that came ahead of key Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year saw Scindia getting Civil Aviation, a portfolio held by his late father Madhavrao Scindia who died in a plane crash in 2001.

Scindia's Facebook account was restored and subsequently, the video was taken down by his social media team.

The Gwalior Police also registered an FIR against unknown persons over the incident. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by former MLA Ramesh Agarwal, as per an India Today report.

Scindia was once a staunch critic of the NDA government and a close friend of former Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi. However, the Congress loyalist switched parties after he was denied a leadership role in Madhya Pradesh.

He played an instrumental role in installing the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh last year after he switched loyalties and joined the BJP with nearly two dozen Congress MLAs.