Jyotiraditya Scindia writes to Piyush Goyal to allot fund for Gwalior-Sheopur rail project in Madhya Pradesh

PTI
June 20, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia

Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia has written a letter to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, saying a broad gauge rail project in Madhya Pradesh has been stalled as only Rs 25 crore were allotted for it in the last Railway Budget against the work cost of around Rs 3,000 crore.

The work is related to the conversion of a rail line from narrow gauge to broad gauge in the Gwalior-Sheopur section, where train operations are closed since March 2020, the parliamentarian from MP pointed out in his letter dated June 19.

"The Ministry of Railways had approved this project in FY 2012-13. The tender process has been completed. The project costs around Rs 3000 crore, but the work could not move forward as only Rs 25 crore were allotted for it in the last Railway Budget," Scindia said.

He said this rail track is the lifeline for lakhs of citizens of Gwalior, Morena and Sheopur districts and the closure of train operations has been creating problems for them.

"Therefore, you are requested to kindly approve the necessary budget for the change of gauge, so that the work on the said railway section can be completed expeditiously and the operation of passenger trains can be resumed," Scindia said.
PTI
first published: Jun 20, 2021 12:58 pm

