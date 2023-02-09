 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jyotiraditya Scindia says 14-16 cheetahs to be translocated to India

PTI
Feb 09, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

Cheetahs are being reintroduced in India after facing extinction in the 1950s. As part of the reintroduction programme, 8 cheetahs (5 females, 3 males), were flown in from Namibia in a chartered plane.

As many as 14 to 16 cheetahs are expected to be translocated to India in the coming months, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday and asserted that the government is making holistic efforts for wildlife protection and sustainability.

While emphasising the importance of protecting nature for future generations, he also said there is no space for a linear economy now and "there is no place for Take, Make, Dispose model".

"Preserving wildlife and ensuring that it thrives is a very important part of our tradition as well as our treasure for us to maintain, develop and grow in a fiduciary role for the generations to come," Scindia said here.

Briefing reporters about the government's initiatives for wildlife conservation over the last nearly nine years, Scindia said 14-16 more cheetahs are expected to be translocated to India in the coming months.