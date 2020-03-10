Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Modi, Amit Shah

Disgruntled Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10 amid indications that he might join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh government. Sources said Scindia first met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and then the two leaders met Modi at the prime minister's residence.

Legislators loyal to Scindia, who has been upset with the Congress leadership with his marginalisation in the affairs of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, are likely to quit the party to reduce the Kamal Nath-led government to a minority.

It is likely to be followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party staking claim to form the government in the state.