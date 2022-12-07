Jyotiraditya Scindia meets airport chiefs to discuss preparations for upcoming travel season

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on December 7 met heads of all major Indian airports, CISF personnel and immigration officials to assess preparations for the upcoming travel season.

According to a tweet by him, the meeting was held "to process domestic & international passengers smoothly through the peak travel season."

Image credits: Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia's Twitter handle.

He also added that during the meeting, key initiatives were outlined.

Plans will be chalked out for peak-hour, capacity-based passenger processing at each major airport.

Landing cards will be distributed on board to be filled up prior to arrival, in order to minimise queues at immigration counters.

All airports' capacity for baggage handling and checking will be assessed. The capacity for hand baggage screening will be augmented. Moreover, longer-term technology-related upgrades for security and baggage drop-off processing will be planned.

