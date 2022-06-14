Jyotiraditya Scindia grants first type certificate under new drone rules to IoTechWorld

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday granted the first type certificate under the new drone rules, which was issued on August 25 last year, to IoTechWorld Avigation.

"Under the Drone Rules 2021, a type certificate is issued for specific type of unmanned aircraft system (drone) by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on the recommendation of the Quality Council of India (QCI) or an authorised testing entity," the aviation ministry said on Twitter.

Drone manufacturers are free to approach any certification body approved by the QCI for their type certificate test reports, it mentioned. The aviation ministry, the DGCA, certification bodies and industry bodies are working closely to help applicants in their certification process, it noted.

"Suggestions in the certification scheme are welcome and will be included, without compromising on safeguards related to quality, safety and national security," it said.

"Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia awarded the first type certificate under Drone Rules, 2021, to Anoop Upadhyay, Director and Co-founder, IoTechWorld Avigation Pvt Ltd today in presence of senior officials from the aviation ministry, the DGCA, the Airports Authority of India, QCI etc," it mentioned.