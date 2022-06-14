English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Jyotiraditya Scindia grants first type certificate under new drone rules to IoTechWorld

    "Under the Drone Rules 2021, a type certificate is issued for specific type of unmanned aircraft system (drone) by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on the recommendation of the Quality Council of India (QCI) or an authorised testing entity," the aviation ministry said on Twitter.

    PTI
    June 14, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

    Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday granted the first type certificate under the new drone rules, which was issued on August 25 last year, to IoTechWorld Avigation.

    "Under the Drone Rules 2021, a type certificate is issued for specific type of unmanned aircraft system (drone) by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on the recommendation of the Quality Council of India (QCI) or an authorised testing entity," the aviation ministry said on Twitter.

    Drone manufacturers are free to approach any certification body approved by the QCI for their type certificate test reports, it mentioned. The aviation ministry, the DGCA, certification bodies and industry bodies are working closely to help applicants in their certification process, it noted.

    "Suggestions in the certification scheme are welcome and will be included, without compromising on safeguards related to quality, safety and national security," it said.

    "Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia awarded the first type certificate under Drone Rules, 2021, to Anoop Upadhyay, Director and Co-founder, IoTechWorld Avigation Pvt Ltd today in presence of senior officials from the aviation ministry, the DGCA, the Airports Authority of India, QCI etc," it mentioned.
    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #IoTechWorld #Jyotiraditya Scindia
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 02:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.