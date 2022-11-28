 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off first flight from Itanagar's Donyi Polo Airport

Nov 28, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday flagged off IndiGo's flight from Itanagar to Mumbai via Kolkata.

This is the first flight from Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

Scindia virtually flagged off the flight from New Delhi. The flight will operate from Itanagar to Mumbai via Kolkata.

Among others, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju attended the event virtually.

At the event here, IndiGo Principal Adviser RK Singh said Itanagar is the airline's 75th domestic destination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on November 19. It is the fourth operational airport in the state.