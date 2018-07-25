App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jute ID cards issued instead of plastic ones at IDSFFK 2018

The International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) in its 11th edition this year has banned the use of plastics and is issuing jute ID cards.

Image: IDSFFK Twitter handle
The organising committee of IDSFFK 2018 has decided to adopt green measures at the fest and decided to identity cards made out of jute and cardboard along with a pure cotton thread tag. The national and international delegates of the festival have appreciated this initiative.

As per a report in The Times of India, around 1,800 identity cards and 1,500 eco-friendly bags have been designed for the delegates and volunteers of IDSFFK 2018. These products have been designed by Sanchi bags, a startup that promotes eco-friendly products.

The event organisers have strictly instructed the volunteers to avoid the use of plastics wherever possible all through the festival period. A coordinator of IDSFFK was quoted as saying, “The festival highlights eco-friendly and plastic-free campaign and have adopted certain new measures to implement the green protocol. We have made special arrangements to use steel cups and plates for the distribution of food.”

The report also quoted Zafer Ameer, the founder of Sanchi bags as saying, “The response from the national and international delegates of the festival was highly appreciative and encouraging. For them, it is a unique initiative to avoid plastics.”

We hope that this trend catches on and people reduce the use of plastic, lessening the damage done to the environment.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 02:01 pm

