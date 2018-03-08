Justin Trudeau visit deepens Indo-Canada relations: Mines Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

The recent visit of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to India has deepened and strengthened bilateral relations, Union Minister for Mines Narendra Singh Tomar has said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a joint statement have reaffirmed their commitment to the ongoing diversification and growth of the strategic partnership, based on shared values of democracy, diversity, pluralism and the rule of law," Tomar said here.

"The joint statement shows that both countries resolve to realise the full potential of bilateral trade and investment, expand and diversify bilateral economic and commercial relations, and enhancing people to people contacts," Tomar said.

He was addressing an event organised by the Consulate General of India, at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2018 Conference in Toronto yesterday.

More than 25,000 mining executives, investors, prospectors, government officials and analysts from 125 countries attended the six-day long global conference, according to PDAC President, Glenn Mullan.

Describing India as a land of opportunity, Tomar said the government has taken several steps, including e-auctions for allotment of mining blocks lease for 50 years.