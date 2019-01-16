App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna elevated to Supreme Court by President Ram Nath Kovind

The decision comes amidst questions being raised by the legal fraternity over the appointment of judges by the collegium.

Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Delhi High Court judge Sanjiv Khanna were elevated as judges of the Supreme Court on January 16 as President Ram Nath Kovind signed off their recommendation by the collegium.

The decision comes amidst questions being raised by the legal fraternity over the appointment of judges by the collegium.

The collegium on January 10 had announced the elevation of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, and Justice Sanjeev Khanna, a judge of Karnataka High Court.

This decision was in contention with the December 12 decision of the collegium, which had recommended that Justice Pradeep Nandrajog, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, and Justice Rajendra Menon, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court be elevated to the apex court.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Justices Dinesh Maheshwari #Ram Nath Kovind #Sanjiv Khanna #Supreme Court

