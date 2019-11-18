SA Bobde to take oath as 47th Chief Justice of India today

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be sworn-in as the 47th Chief Justice of India (CJI) on November 18. This comes a day after CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s tenure ended. Bobde will be sworn in as the CJI by President Ram Nath Kovind at around 9.30 am.

Bobde is expected to have a tenure of one year and five months as the CJI. He will retire on April 23, 2021.

He was chosen to lead the apex court following the rule of seniority. His name was recommended by then-CJI Gogoi in a letter to the Centre.

His Warrant of Appointment was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, on October 29, following which the Law Ministry issued a notification naming the judge as the next head of the Indian judiciary.

Journey to CJI’s chair

Bobde hails from a family of lawyers. He is the son of eminent senior advocate Arvind Shriniwas Bobde.

Born on April 24, 1956 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Bobde completed Bachelor of Arts (BA) and LLB degrees from Nagpur University. He was enrolled as an advocate of the Bar Council of Maharashtra in 1978.

He practised law at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court with appearances at Bombay before the Principal Seat and before the Supreme Court for over 21 years. He was designated as senior advocate in 1998.

After this, he was elevated to the Bombay High Court in March, 2000, as Additional Judge and sworn in as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court in October, 2012.

Bobde was elevated as a judge in the Supreme Court in April, 2013.

Speaking to news agency PTI recently, Bobde said that people's reputation cannot be sacrificed just to satisfy the desire of citizens to know.

Key cases and verdicts

The 63-year-old Justice has presided over many key cases. He was also on the Constitutional Bench that pronounced the apex court’s judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case on November 9. The historic verdict had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The case had been pending in courts since 1950.

In August 2017, Bobde was also part of the nine-judge bench -- headed by then CJI JS Khehar -- which had unanimously ruled that Right to Privacy was a constitutionally protected fundamental right in India.

In 2015, he was also a part of the three-judge bench that had clarified that no Indian citizen without an Aadhaar card can be denied basic services and government services.

More recently, Bobde headed a two-judge bench which directed the Committee of Administrators (CoA) headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai, to demit office paving the way for elected members to run the affairs of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The committee was appointed by the court for the purpose of running the cricket board’s administration.

On the issue of a large number of vacancies in courts and lack of judicial infrastructure, Bobde told PTI that he wishes to take the steps taken by his predecessor CJI Gogoi, to the "logical end". Gogoi had taken note of vacancies and lack of infrastructure in courts and had been issuing directions to all states and respective High Courts to do the needful.